MLB Rumors: Christian Vázquez Explored Return With Red Sox

During the offseason, Christian Vázquez made efforts in order to reunite with the Boston Red Sox before he landed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins.

However, that aspiration came to no avail.

Despite being dealt at last season’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, Vázquez had his sights set on wearing a Red Sox uniform in 2023. While that sentiment was made clear while he was a member of the Houston Astros last season, it remained that way. Vázquez reportedly contacted the Red Sox before giving the Twins his approval, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Vázquez acknowledged what his time with the Red Sox meant to him while being introduced during his Twins introduction

“They’re going to be in my heart forever,” Vazquez said, according to Speier. “It was tough to leave Boston. I spent all my career, 15 years, with them. But now we have a new chapter in my career and I’m excited to be a Minnesota Twins.”

However, despite adamantly vouching for a reunion, the Red Sox didn’t share a mutual feeling.

While that door came to a close, Vázquez finished as the fifth-most in caught games in Red Sox history at 651. He also hit .262/.311/.389 with 54 home runs and 266 RBIs during his eight-year run in Boston.