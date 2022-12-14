MLB Rumors: Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Signing With Dodgers

Another starting pitcher is off the free agent market as the Los Angeles Dodgers have joined in on the fun.

Right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard reportedly has agreed to a contract with the Dodgers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Syndergaard is expected to join Los Angeles’ starting rotation, as noted by Passan. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman adds that the deal is a one-year, $13 million contract.

“Thor” last pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies, who used him in the rotation and twice out of the bullpen in their postseason push to the World Series. Between the Phillies and the Los Angeles Angels last season, Syndergaard finished with a 10-10 record, a 3.94 ERA, 95 strikeouts, and a 1.255 WHIP.

The deal is the Dodgers’ biggest of the offseason to this point and it comes almost 24 hours after the San Francisco Giants added shortstop Carlos Correa. Los Angeles has watched its division improve greatly over the last week with the San Diego Padres also adding former Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Syndergaard will look to get back to his prior form as the Dodgers try to get back to the World Series.