Ex-Red Sox Xander Bogaerts Reportedly Agrees To Massive Deal With Padres

It appears as though the Xander Bogaerts-era in Boston is over, with the San Diego Padres swooping in to sign the Red Sox’s longtime shortstop to a massive deal.

Shortly after the clock struck midnight on the east coast, Jon Heyman of The New York Post dropped the bombshell that Bogaerts had agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres — ending his illustrious career with the Red Sox. Jeff Passan of ESPN confirmed the news.

The news of Bogaerts heading for the Padres comes after a long day of rumors surrounding the 30-year-old. Red Sox fans were encouraged by reports that stated Boston had made headway on a potential deal with Bogaerts, but ultimately the interest from other squads drove up his price point to something many believed was out of the question.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today added that Bogaerts received a complete no-trade clause from San Diego in the deal — who reportedly “pivoted” to the Aruba native after Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. The reported deal comes in just shy of Turner’s agreement with the Phillies in terms of total money, and has reset the shortstop market for Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.

The Padres now have more than $900 million in total money tied up into their infield, with Bogaerts joining All-Star third baseman Manny Machado and fellow All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

Boston will now be forced to pivot and replace Bogaerts at the shortstop position. After 10 seasons, two World Series titles and a number of memorable moments, that will be easier said than done.