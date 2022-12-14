Mac Jones Had This Message For Patriots Ahead Of Raiders Game

TUCSON, Ariz. — As the Patriots walked off the practice field Wednesday at the University of Arizona, New England’s young leader had a message for his teammates.

Just because the Patriots aren’t back home in Foxboro, Mass., this week, quarterback Mac Jones stressed, that doesn’t mean they should be approaching their preparation for Sunday’s vitally important matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders any differently.

The post-practice reminder was another example of the more vocal leadership role Jones, a first-time team captain, has adopted in his second NFL season.

“I’m not going to lie to you, obviously we’re chasing a result this week,” longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater said after practice outside Arizona Stadium. “You ask what’s going to make this a successful week, it’s going to be winning the game. But I think in order to do that, it’s going to be about preparation, and Mac said it (Wednesday) — trying to keep our routine as close to normal as possible. Whether it’s on the practice field, in the meeting room, recovering.

“We’re not on vacation, and it’s easy to fall into that when you’re away from home. So hopefully we do all those things and they translate to the game on Sunday.”

Jones “echoed that sentiment to the guys,” Slater said. Third-year linebacker Josh Uche appreciated the QB’s words.

“I definitely love it,” Uche said. “You definitely want a guy that cares about the game and takes it very seriously. He’s putting it all out there, wearing it on his sleeve, and I can respect that.”