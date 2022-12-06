MLB Rumors: Trea Turner Turned Down Bigger Offer From This Team

Trea Turner set to shortstop market Monday when he agreed to a massive deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, but it appears the former Los Angeles Dodgers star actually left money on the table.

According to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the San Diego Padres made Turner a “bigger offer” than the 11-year, $300 million pact he signed with Philadelphia. The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee reported the same and also citied a source that said San Diego’s offer was “competitive” with Philadelphia’s.

Heyman and Acee both acknowledged how the expectation was Turner, a Florida native, wanted to return to the East Coast. It likely played a role in him opting for the City of Brotherly Love as opposed to remaining in California.

Turner, 29, is a two-time MLB All-Star and won a Silver Slugger award during the 2022 campaign with the Dodgers. Turner off the board now leaves the trio of longtime Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson to sift through their respective offers.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom shared Monday how Boston still views Bogaerts as its “top priority.”