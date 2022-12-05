MLB Rumors: First Shortstop Domino Falls, Trea Turner Signs Huge Deal

Four of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball entered free agency together at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Monday reportedly marked the first signing among the elite quarter.

Trea Turner and the reigning National League champion Philadelphia Phillies agreed on a contract, as first reported by trusted MLB insider Jeff Passan. Passan’s ESPN colleague, Kiley McDaniel, followed up with details of the hefty contract: an 11-year, $300 million pact that comes with a full no-trade clause.

Turner had been tied in rumors to the Phillies, who were expected to land one of the best shortstops available on the open market after coming up two wins shy of a World Series championship. Philadelphia reportedly had scheduled meetings with the three other superstars at the position — Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson — before ultimately landing Turner.

With the two-time All-Star now off the market, it will be interesting to see which shortstop is the next to sign on the dotted line. Bogaerts reportedly is drawing the most interest of the bunch, with “about nine teams” apparently kicking the tires on the longtime Boston Red Sox star.