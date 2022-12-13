NBA Fines Celtics’ Grant Williams Following Ejection Vs. Warriors

The NBA announced a fine for Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams for his questionable move against the Golden State Warriors which earned him an ejection on Saturday.

With just 1:52 left in the game, Williams punched a loose ball which Stephen Curry shot in response to a timeout from Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. As the ball flew from Williams’ fist into the crowd, NBA official Scott Foster — according to league rules — had no choice but to eject him from the contest.

This move haunted Williams’ wallet on Monday as the NBA announced his $20,000 fine before the Celtics (21-6) took the floor in Los Angeles against the Clippers (15-13).

Grant Williams was ejected after punching the ball into the stands. pic.twitter.com/y5pWjekghc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 11, 2022

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Zo39zOQLlA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 12, 2022

Williams wasn’t able to get a whole lot of production going on the floor as he finished the night with just four points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field through 31 minutes in the Celtics starting lineup.

The Celtics, who fell 123-107 in their NBA Finals rematch against the Warriors, are scheduled to tip off against the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET.