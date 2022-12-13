NBA Fines Celtics’ Grant Williams Following Ejection Vs. Warriors

Grant Williams will cough up a hefty amount of change

by

2 hours ago

The NBA announced a fine for Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams for his questionable move against the Golden State Warriors which earned him an ejection on Saturday.

With just 1:52 left in the game, Williams punched a loose ball which Stephen Curry shot in response to a timeout from Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. As the ball flew from Williams’ fist into the crowd, NBA official Scott Foster — according to league rules — had no choice but to eject him from the contest.

This move haunted Williams’ wallet on Monday as the NBA announced his $20,000 fine before the Celtics (21-6) took the floor in Los Angeles against the Clippers (15-13).

Williams wasn’t able to get a whole lot of production going on the floor as he finished the night with just four points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field through 31 minutes in the Celtics starting lineup.

The Celtics, who fell 123-107 in their NBA Finals rematch against the Warriors, are scheduled to tip off against the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA:

NBA Fines Celtics’ Grant Williams Following Ejection Vs. Warriors
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Nell Redmond/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom
Previous Article

Chaim Bloom, Red Sox’s Offseason Attention Set On Trade Market
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Next Article

Kyler Murray Injury: Cardinals QB Carted Off Field Vs. Patriots

Picked For You

Related