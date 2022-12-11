Celtics’ Grant Williams Opens Up About Ejection Vs. Warriors

Grant Williams was forced to hit the showers early Saturday night at Chase Center.

Williams let his frustration get the best of him in the waning minutes of the Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors. After Boston coach Joe Mazzulla took a timeout and waved the white flag with a little less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Williams punched the basketball into the stands. The fourth-year pro was issued a technical foul and an ejection for his actions.

Following the Celtics’ first loss in regulation since Nov. 21, Williams held himself accountable for not handling his emotions properly.

I have to be better in a sense of being more mature and understanding that your emotion is as good as what you base yourself growing as a player,” Williams told reporters, per MassLive. “It’s just a matter of channeling that and using it in a better direction, and using that a little bit as directing that towards your teammates and making sure everybody’s engaged and motivated. Direct them towards yourself if you’re not having a great game yourself.”

Williams and the Celtics will try to get back on track Monday night when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers for the penultimate game of their West Coast trip.