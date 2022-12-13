Kyler Murray Injury: Cardinals QB Carted Off Field Vs. Patriots

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals lost their starting quarterback just three plays into their Monday night matchup with the New England Patriots.

On the opening drive at State Farm Stadium, Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury while he scrambled and slid down in front of Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

Murray remained down on the field before a cart arrived to take him to the Cardinals’ locker room. As he exited the field, players from both teams gathered around him to offer their support. An emotional Murray covered his head with a towel.

Lot of Cardinals players down on a knee around Kyler Murray as the cart comes out. pic.twitter.com/TXrEEk3B2I — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 13, 2022

The Cardinals announced Murray had a knee injury and was questionable to return. Veteran backup Colt McCoy replaced him. Late in the first quarter, Arizona officially ruled Murray out for the remainder of the game.

A Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons, Murray entered Monday with a 66.3% completion rate, 14 touchdowns, seven interceptions and career lows in yards per attempt (6.1) and passer rating (6.1). The Cardinals, who boast one of the NFL’s worst defenses, went 3-7 in his first 10 starts this season. They’re 1-1 with McCoy, who started two games last month while Murray was sidelined with a hamstring injury.