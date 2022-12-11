Celtics Wrap: Warriors Best Boston In NBA Finals Rematch

In the highly anticipated NBA Finals rematch, the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Boston Celtics with a 123-107 win at Chase Center on Saturday night.

With the loss, the Celtics fall to 21-6 while the Warriors creep over the .500 mark with a 14-13 record.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It felt like the Finals again, and that’s not a good thing for the Celtics.

Facing the Warriors for the first time since Golden State closed things out on the parquet in June, the Celtics seemed out of sorts, especially on the offensive end.

It could have been that the Celtics were a little tight taking on the team that snatched an NBA title away from them, or just the fact the Warriors know how to play Boston by taking away shooting space and making things difficult on drives to the hoop.

Either way, the Celtics didn’t resemble the team they were over the first 26 games on Saturday night. They came in as the best 3-point shooting team in the league, but proceeded to hit just 30% (12-for-40) from deep. Jayson Tatum didn’t look like a superstar, laboring through a 6-for-21 shooting performance for 18 points. And Derrick White, who has been a key contributor either as a starter or in a reserve role, turned into a pumpkin.