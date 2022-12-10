Panthers Activate Former Patriots Defender Who Had Stroke In October

It’s quite the in-season comeback for former New England Patriots defensive end Henry Anderson.

Anderson, who is now with the Carolina Panthers after he was released by the Patriots following training camp this year, revealed earlier this week he suffered a stroke in October that caused him to miss Carolina’s last six games.

But prior to the Panthers facing the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 14 matchup, Carolina activated Anderson to the 53-man roster off the non-football injury list, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Saturday.

The 31-year-old Anderson said he had surgery to remove a blood clot that caused the stroke and feels healthy enough to play.

“I didn’t really know much about strokes before it happened,” Anderson told reporters Wednesday, per Panthers.com. “And then after the fact that I definitely found out a lot more about them and realize that I got pretty lucky avoiding anything serious. . . . I mean, I feel totally fine.

“Like I said, it’s not like an injury like a knee or shoulder or something that you’ve got to rehab and get the strength back and everything. This was just something that like, I felt pretty much back to normal as soon as they got the thing (blood clot) out.”

And for Anderson, he’s not doubting his decision one bit to return to the gridiron.