Panthers Activate Former Patriots Defender Who Had Stroke In October

It’s quite the in-season comeback for former New England Patriots defensive end Henry Anderson.
Anderson, who is now with the Carolina Panthers after he was released by the Patriots following training camp this year, revealed earlier this week he suffered a stroke in October that caused him to miss Carolina’s last six games.
But prior to the Panthers facing the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 14 matchup, Carolina activated Anderson to the 53-man roster off the non-football injury list, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Saturday.
The 31-year-old Anderson said he had surgery to remove a blood clot that caused the stroke and feels healthy enough to play.
“I didn’t really know much about strokes before it happened,” Anderson told reporters Wednesday, per Panthers.com. “And then after the fact that I definitely found out a lot more about them and realize that I got pretty lucky avoiding anything serious. . . . I mean, I feel totally fine.
“Like I said, it’s not like an injury like a knee or shoulder or something that you’ve got to rehab and get the strength back and everything. This was just something that like, I felt pretty much back to normal as soon as they got the thing (blood clot) out.”
And for Anderson, he’s not doubting his decision one bit to return to the gridiron.
“I’m a football player,” Anderson said, per ESPN’s David Newton. “If I’m cleared to play, I want to be out there and play football because that’s what I love to do. I’ve been injured several times throughout my career, and it’s always kind of overwhelming when you’re injured and not with the team, so if the doctors say I’m good to go and I’ve got clearance I want to be out there with my guys and playing with my brothers.”
Anderson played just four games for the Patriots in 2021, which was his only season with the organization, due to tearing his pectoral muscle. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound defensive lineman flashed at times during camp this summer before being placed on injured reserve, and ultimately released.
In the six games Anderson has already suited up for with the Panthers, he has tallied 12 tackles, two of which have been for loss.