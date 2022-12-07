Paying It Forward Puts Patriots’ Lawrence Guy Up For Prestigious NFL Award

The New England Patriots already have one player up for a prestigious end-of-season award.

And veteran defensive tackle Lawrence Guy earned the nomination not solely for what he’s done on the field, but for his continued impact off of it, too.

The Patriots announced Tuesday that Guy is the organization’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which is handed out annually to a player that engages in exceptional community service and excels on the gridiron. Every NFL team nominates one player for the award with the winner being revealed on Feb. 9.

It was a significant recognition for the 32-year-old Guy, who has worked tirelessly since joining the Patriots in 2017 to make a difference in the community.

“It means a lot,” Guy told reporters, per team-provided video. “We like to go into the community. Me and my wife love to get involved in the community and put roots in those grounds and help out families that are in need. But the biggest thing is to inspire people for a change and inspire people to help everybody else out in the future. Being (nominated) for this award is heartwarming and a true blessing that everything I do is being noticed and acknowledged.”

Guy was personally inspired to give back through the efforts of his father, who served as a firefighter for 25 years. Guy likes to tell the story, and shared it again Tuesday, of his dad giving food and toys to a family that lost everything in a fire on Christmas Eve.

With lending a helping hand engrained in Guy, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive lineman has aided others in a big way through the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation he established with his wife, Andrea.