Red Sox DFA Eric Hosmer After Completing Trade With Royals

The Boston Red Sox cut ties with one of their infielders Friday as a corresponding move following a trade with the Kansas City Royals.

First baseman Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment in order to make room on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster for their latest offseason addition. Boston announced it acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Royals in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace.

Hosmer, who the Red Sox acquired during last season’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, played just 14 games in Boston. After being traded from the San Diego Padres, Hosmer batted .244/.320/.311 and went 11-for-45 at the plate with three doubles and four RBIs with the Red Sox.

Through his short-lived run in Boston, Hosmer also battled a back injury that sidelined him for a majority of the time he spent iwth the club.

Considering the Red Sox have up-and-comer in Triston Casas envisioned as their future first baseman, it comes as no surprise that cutting ties with a declining Hosmer was the go-to move.

Meanwhile, Mills, 27, joins the Red Sox with two seasons worth of big league experience under his belt. Through 27 appearances with the Seattle Mariners and Royals last season, Mills tossed 29 1/3 innings with a 4.90 ERA and 0-1 record. He allowed 15 total earned runs and 13 walks with a 20% strikeout rate.

Mills has made 38 total appearances at the major league level and has managed to find his stride against right-handed hitters, who’ve batted .239/.361/.321 against him. Turning 28 in January, Mills has one option year remaining on his contract.