Broncos Decide To Sit Russell Wilson Despite Passing Concussion Protocol

Russell Wilson passed concussion protocols this week, but it still wasn’t enough to get him back on the field for the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Despite being cleared to play, the Broncos are electing to have Wilson sit out the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with the organization prioritizing his long-term health.

It was a decision Wilson, who left last Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a head injury, accepted, but if it was left up to him, he would play.

“Cleared with flying colors. Everything went great,” Wilson told reporters, as seen in video from KOA Colorado’s Brandon Krisztal. “I got to practice this week, but they wanted to give me another week to just recover and all that. Obviously, for me I always want to be out on the field. I believe in competing and being out there on the field no matter what the circumstances are. I’m an old-school quarterback in that sense that you got to be out there. But at the same time, it was a collective decision by the organization that they wanted me to get extra rest.”

Wilson also told reporters he practiced all three days this week and felt “great” with the Broncos training staff and his performance team “triple-checking everything” in regard to his health.

But Wilson will watch from the sideline as the Broncos go with Brett Rypien when they take on the Cardinals. Rypien earned one start in place of an injured Wilson already this season in a Week 7 loss to the New York Jets. Rypien completed 24-of-46 passes for 225 yards and one interception in the 16-9 defeat.

The Broncos, who own a 3-10 record, have already been eliminated from postseason contention, which could have factored into Denver’s decision to sit Wilson.