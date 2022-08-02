Red Sox Acquire Two Prospects With Eric Hosmer, Deal Jay Groome

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have landed a pair of prospects from the San Diego Padres in the Eric Hosmer trade, shipping out a lone pitching prospect in Jay Groome.

Along with Hosmer, the Red Sox have acquired prospects Max Ferguson (infielder) and Corey Rosier (outfielder) from the Padres.

Ferguson, 22, and Rosier, 22, have spent their 2022 seasons with the Padres’ High-A affiliate Fort Wayne TinCaps and have been notable base-stealing threats this season. Ferguson, in 91 games, has stolen 55 bases while Rosier has collected 33 in 85 games.

On Monday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom clarified that Boston still had work to do. “The puzzle is incomplete right now,” Bloom said, per MassLive — following the Christian Vázquez trade with the Houston Astros.

Bloom and the Red Sox front office made that clear, with the acquisition of Hosmer on Tuesday.

“The #RedSox today acquired 1B Eric Hosmer, minor league INF Max Ferguson, minor league OF Corey Rosier, and cash considerations from the San Diego Padres, in exchange for minor league LHP Jay Groome,” the Red Sox tweeted — officially announcing the trade.

Hosmer, 32, is no stranger to playing at Fenway Park. The 12-year veteran has 24 career games in Boston under his belt and has crushed it in the batter’s box — going 35-for-99, hitting .354 with three home runs, four doubles, and 17 RBIs.