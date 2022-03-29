What Really ‘Bothers’ Robert Kraft About Patriots’ Recent Seasons

NESN Logo Sign In

Before he owned the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft was a Patriots fan. And like many fans, he’s been unhappy with the team’s lack of recent postseason success.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., Kraft said watching his team go three straight seasons without a playoff win “bothers” him.

“I’m a Patriot fan big-time first,” Kraft said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss, “and more than anything, it bothers me that we haven’t been able to win a playoff game in the last three years.”

The Patriots have not won in the playoffs since defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII to close out the 2018 season. Since then, they’ve lost twice in the wild-card round (in Tom Brady’s final Patriots game and in Mac Jones’ postseason debut) and missed the playoffs once.

New England went 10-7 last season but was blown out by the division rival Buffalo Bills in the opening round of the playoffs. That would be a respectable season for many NFL franchises — and was a definite step forward after a sub-.500 campaign in 2020 — but standards are higher for a Patriots team that’s won six Super Bowls and played in three more since 2001.

Kraft is optimistic, though.