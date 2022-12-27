Shannon Sharpe Warns Mac Jones After ‘Dirty’ Play Vs. Bengals

Mac Jones is starting to build a reputation, one that doesn’t paint the Patriots quarterback in a positive light.

Jones drew the ire of many in the football world Saturday when he made a dangerous play at the expense of Eli Apple. After Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt scooped up a loose football and raced to the end zone, Jones ran alongside Apple before cutting down the Cincinnati cornerback with a low hit.

The move didn’t sit well at all with Shannon Sharpe, who believes Jones is climbing up the NFL’s public enemy list.

“Dirty ass play, and he’s had a history of this,” Sharpe said Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed. “Now, I defended him on some of the plays, but that’s behind the play. They gotta suspend him. That ain’t no block. You could’ve injured that man. You know you don’t cut no man’s knees, Mac Jones. What the hell are you doing? If I’m all defensive players, first chance I get, I’ma knock his block off.”

Sharpe added: “Now, you put a bullseye on your back. Now you have defenders going to be head-hunting you. They’re going to look to get you. You watch. Somebody is going to clean his clock.”

Jones on Monday explained his low block on Apple was a “split-second decision” and he had no intention of hurting the seventh-year pro. The NFL must have felt there wasn’t much malice behind Jones’ act either, as the sophomore signal-caller reportedly avoided suspension but will be fined.

Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium figures to be chippy, but not because of Jones’ history of controversial plays. Tensions naturally rise when division rivals meet, especially when major playoff implications are involved.