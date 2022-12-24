Bengals Defender Calls Out Mac Jones For Another ‘Dirty’ Play

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been called out for making “dirty” plays in the past. And the second-year signal-caller is being criticized for doing the same during New England’s 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple acknowledged how he thought Jones made a “dirty” play on him with 6:17 left in regulation and the Patriots trailing 22-12.

“Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me,” Apple told NESN.com after Cincinnati’s win. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Apple added: “Yeah, well, they’re going home now.”

Bengals CB Eli Apple wasn?t happy with Patriots QB Mac Jones seemingly taking out his legs on the Cincinnati fumble return, which was called back.



?Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me,? Apple told me. ?I thought it was a dirty play. He?s done that before, I?ve seen it.? — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) December 24, 2022

On the play referenced, Jones tried to escape the grasp of Bengals safety Vonn Bell and flicked the ball forward in hopes of avoiding a sack. Before the play ultimately was ruled an incomplete pass and intentional grounding on Jones, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt picked up what he thought to be a live ball and ran down the sideline. Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton ran in pursuit of Pratt, but was unable to catch up to him. Jones ran behind.

With Pratt at the 25-yard line and Jones clearly unable to catch up to him, the Patriots quarterback went to the ground one yard in front of the hard-running Apple. The play of Jones led Apple to crash to the ground at the 25-yard line, ending up on top of Jones. Again, Jones was out of the play by that point.