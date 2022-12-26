Ryan Clark Shreds Mac Jones, Compares Patriots QB To Grayson Allen

A slew of past and current NFL players are ripping Mac Jones for what they believe was a dirty play during the New England Patriots’ loss to the Bengals on Saturday.
And Ryan Clark is leading the charge.
The NFL player-turned-ESPN analyst delivered an especially strong reaction to a new video that highlights some of the more controversial plays from Jones’ career. The clip, shared by NFL Twitter personality Dov Kleiman, was created in reaction to Jones’ sketchy slide block on Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game at Gillette Stadium. Kleiman called Jones a “dirty player” in his tweet.
“All facts, and he should be looked at that way every single week,” Clark tweeted. “Now, the boys know how to approach him each week… AND OFFICIALS SHOULD TOO!”
Clark then compared Jones to Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen, considered one of the dirtiest players in the NBA.
It’s some interesting commentary from Clark, whom many considered a dirty player during his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The hard-hitting safety had a penchant for delivering high hits that left opposing players concussed — just ask Wes Welker.
As for Jones, the NFL reportedly plans to review his block on Apple, who ripped the Patriots quarterback during a postgame conversation with NESN.com. A decision likely will be reached sometime this week.
A suspension reportedly is “unlikely,” but is one of multiple possible punishments. You can bet Clark and Apple both believe the league should come down hard on Jones, who avoided punishment for his prior controversial plays.