Ryan Clark Shreds Mac Jones, Compares Patriots QB To Grayson Allen

A slew of past and current NFL players are ripping Mac Jones for what they believe was a dirty play during the New England Patriots’ loss to the Bengals on Saturday.

And Ryan Clark is leading the charge.

The NFL player-turned-ESPN analyst delivered an especially strong reaction to a new video that highlights some of the more controversial plays from Jones’ career. The clip, shared by NFL Twitter personality Dov Kleiman, was created in reaction to Jones’ sketchy slide block on Cincinnati cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game at Gillette Stadium. Kleiman called Jones a “dirty player” in his tweet.

“All facts, and he should be looked at that way every single week,” Clark tweeted. “Now, the boys know how to approach him each week… AND OFFICIALS SHOULD TOO!”

All facts, and he should be looked at that way every single week. Now, the boys know how to approach him each week? AND OFFICIALS SHOULD TOO! https://t.co/SOFuPGomye — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 26, 2022

Clark then compared Jones to Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen, considered one of the dirtiest players in the NBA.

I?ve watched enough of Mac Jones to know who he is now. pic.twitter.com/YmhfNlbFdV — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 25, 2022

It’s some interesting commentary from Clark, whom many considered a dirty player during his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The hard-hitting safety had a penchant for delivering high hits that left opposing players concussed — just ask Wes Welker.