NFL Analyst Shares Strong Tua Tagovailoa Take Before Dolphins-Patriots Game

Booger McFarland believes Tua Tagovailoa should not take the Gillette Stadium field Sunday when the Dolphins visit the Patriots.

In fact, the NFL defensive tackle-turned-analyst doesn’t think Miami’s starting quarterback should suit up again this season.

Injury was added to insult for the Dolphins in the aftermath of their Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. It was reported Monday that Tagovailoa had entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, a process the 24-year-old has endured multiple times already this season.

The Dolphins — and arguably the NFL — mishandled a Tagovailoa head injury earlier in the campaign, and McFarland hopes a similar mistake isn’t made again.

“There shouldn’t be any question,” McFarland said Monday on ESPN’s “NFL Countdown.” “There have been three incidents: Buffalo, Cincinnati and yesterday (Sunday). If we’re serious about health and safety in the National Football League, if we’re serious coming off a few years off the concussion lawsuit, if we’re serious about protecting our players, Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t play anymore this season. Period. Now, if we want to go back on that and waffle on that, then that’s the NFL’s business. But we can clearly state three (concussions) that we know of. Three that we saw some visible signs that this young man was impaired. For us to even have a conversation about should he play Sunday — let alone the rest of the season — c’mon, guys. Let’s get serious about this.”

If Miami does heed McFarland’s advice, Teddy Bridgewater figures to be behind center in Foxboro this weekend. The Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Patriots and a New York Jets road loss to the Seattle Seahawks.