Bill Belichick Gives Vague Answer To Question About Mac Jones’ Patriots Future

Will Mac Jones be back as the Patriots’ starting quarterback next season? Probably.

But, as was the case during the height of “Zappe Fever,” we still have no idea where Bill Belichick’s head is at.

New England’s head coach held his end-of-season news conference Monday morning, fielding a slew of questions about the Patriots’ disappointing 2023 campaign. At one point, Belichick was asked directly whether he plans on Jones being New England’s top signal-caller in 2023.

Here’s the full exchange:

Question: “Mac Jones, health permitting, is he a player that you envision being your starting quarterback next season? Or, is this a position you need to reevaluate this offseason?

Belichick: “You know, Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. And we have to all work together to try to find the best way as a football team — which, obviously, quarterback’s an important position — to be more productive than we were this year. And so, that’s incumbent on all of this. We’ll all work together on that. And, again, look for better results.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement.