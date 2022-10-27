Bill Belichick Clearly Not Convinced Mac Jones Is Patriots’ Franchise QB

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the last month, Bill Belichick and Patriots reporters have been engaging in their own version of the Kylo Ren-Rey Skywalker “interrogation scene.”

Belichick, normally the Sith Lord figure in these kinds of metaphors, has been strapped to a restraint chair while evil beat writers try to extract valuable information. And New England’s head coach has been putting up an admirable fight.

But Belichick finally cracked Thursday morning. And while some of the truth was communicated kinda-sorta directly, the more interesting bit was left unsaid.

Belichick had nowhere left to hide after removing Mac Jones from Wednesday’s Patriots injury report. Vague references to Jones’ high ankle sprain no longer were an option. He either had to confirm reports of Jones being in line to start Sunday’s road game against the New York Jets or publicly leave the door open for rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe to get the start at MetLife Stadium.

He reluctantly went with the former.

“Mac took a full workload yesterday,” Belichick said during his opening statement in Thursday’s news conference. “I expect him to be fully available here for the game, ready to go. So that’s really it for that.”

When fairly asked whether he meant that Jones will start Sunday, Belichick said: “That’s what I just said. He’s going to have the full load. Yeah.”