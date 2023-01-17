Bruins’ Nick Foligno Goes Full Dad Mode After Hot Mic Moment

BOSTON — Nick Foligno isn’t afraid to stand up for his Boston Bruins teammates, even if that means dropping the gloves (or an F-bomb) to get his point across.

But he’s a dad first at the end of the day.

Foligno was caught on a hot mic after he attempted to fight Travis Konecny during the Bruins’ 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday afternoon at TD Garden. Foligno and Konecny — who wanted nothing to do with fighting Foligno — each got a two-minute penalty. And as Foligno was on his way to the box, he had a NSFW (and hilarious) response to the on-ice official.

You can watch it here, but be advised there is foul language.

“I heard I had a hot mic moment (Monday),” Foligno said in the locker room after the game.

He promptly turned to his son and said, “You’re not allowed to watch any of that.”

It was a wholesome moment and a reminder that even though Foligno was willing to fight, he still is a dad off the ice.