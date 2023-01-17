Red Sox Reportedly Add Veteran Catcher On Minor-League Deal

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added some depth to their catching ranks.

The Red Sox on Monday agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The contract comes with a $2 million salary if Alfaro makes the 26-man roster, and has opt-outs on both June 1 and July, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, who confirmed the report.

Alfaro will compete for a spot on the roster with incumbent catchers Reese McGuire and Connor Wong, who finished the 2022 season as Boston’s tandem behind the dish and are the only two options on the Red Sox’s current 40-man roster.

Alfaro is a career .256 hitter with 47 homers, 194 RBIs and a .701 OPS in 478 major league games with the Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. He spent last season with San Diego, hitting .246 with seven homers, 40 RBIs and a .667 OPS, becoming a fan favorite for his enthusiasm behind the dish.

Alfaro’s path to the active roster is a simple one. He likely would need to beat out Wong for a spot in the lineup as a right-handed bat. Wong does have minor-league options remaining, making it easier to move him around than it would be for Alfaro.

As a former top-100 prospect, Alfaro fits what the Red Sox look for when taking flyers on players. His addition spotlights yet another spot in which Boston will have a competition during spring training.