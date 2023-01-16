David Krejci Reflects On 1,000 Games With Bruins; ‘It’s Been My Home’

BOSTON — David Krejci hit a milestone with the Bruins on Monday that only six other Boston players reached before him.

When Krejci started the B’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, he officially played in 1,000 NHL games. He joined Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Johnny Bucyk, Wayne Cashman, Ray Bourque and Don Sweeney.

“Leading up to this game, I had lots of messages, lots of people talking about this game,” Krejci said. “I don’t want to say I had to cancel that outside noise but in a way I did.”

Any cancelation of said outside noise certainly worked because tt was a good day for Krejci and the Bruins, who easily took care of the Flyers with a 6-0 win. The center had three assists on the afternoon and his line with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha was near unstoppable as Philly only could sit and watch it take over each shift.

The 1,000-game milestone is a remarkable one no matter who you are. But in Krejci’s instance, he still added the accolade to this résumé even after leaving the NHL for a season to play in the Czech Republic.

“I was obviously thinking about this game recently a lot,” Krejci said after the game. “It’s obviously a big accomplishment playing for one franchise, for an organization like this. I’m really proud of myself to be able to do that.”

Krejci was met with a standing location from the TD Garden crowd when the public address announcer announced it was his 1,000th game.