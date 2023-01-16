Bruins Wrap: Czech Line Dominates In Win Over Flyers

BOSTON — The Bruins made easy work of the Flyers on Monday afternoon with a 6-0 win at TD Garden in David Krejci’s 1,000th game with the B’s.

Boston improved to 34-5-4, while Philadelphia fell to 18-19-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Czech line was cooking from start to finish.

Krejci, David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha were firing on all cylinders. Maybe it was because Krejci was playing in his 1,000th game or maybe it was just taking advantage of a Flyers team that was coming off a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Whatever it was, the trio could not be stopped.

Pastrnak opened the scoring after Krejci stole the puck and set up Zacha for the feed over to Pastrnak to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Krejci then picked up his second assist of the period on a Zacha rocket that gave the B’s a 2-0 edge

Zacha finished with a three-point game, which must have felt good for the forward coming off a four-year extension. He scored his second of the game in the middle period to give the Bruins a commanding 4-0 lead as they continued to beat up on the Flyers.

Pastrnak wasn’t done and scored another goal in the third to make it 5-0 Bruins.

The Czech teammates have undeniable chemistry and make it incredibly difficult to play against when they’re on the ice. The Bruins constantly changed the point of attack any time that line entered the zone, which kept Philly on its toes.

STARS OF THE GAME

— The Czech line was the line to have on the ice Monday afternoon. They combined for nine points, including two goals apiece from Zacha and Pastrnak.

— Brad Marchand gave Boston a little more breathing room in the second period with his 14th goal of the season. He won a puck battle against Ivan Provorov and backhanded a rebound to make it 3-0.

— Jeremy Swayman turned in another strong start between the pipes, stopping all 30 shots he faced.

WAGER WATCH

