Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Luxury’ Tandem Propelled Road Trip Sweep

The Boston Bruins displayed one of their various strong suits during their back-to-back New York road trip: goaltending.

After Linus Ullmark delivered a 25-save showing during Wednesday’s win over the New York Islanders, Jeremy Swayman was tasked with keeping the Bruins on track. And that’s just what he did by making 31 saves.

And if it hadn’t been for a third-period score from Rangers defenseman Ben Harpur, Swayman would’ve recorded back-to-back shutouts. Yet, being nearly perfect was more than good enough for Boston to skate off the ice with a 3-1 victory at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery emphasized the value of having Ullmark and Swayman as options to rely on, on a night-to-night basis. He described the tandem as a “luxury” after the Bruins notched their fourth consecutive win.

“Our two goaltenders were outstanding,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They were our best players both nights. … It’s such a luxury what we have back there. To be able to have two No. 1’s is something most teams would just love to have one.”

As Montgomery noted, Swayman was indeed the highlight of the night. The 26-year-old set the tone and held New York scoreless through the first two periods, which included an 11-save opening frame. Swayman also kept the Rangers at bay through a trio of failed power play opportunities on their end.

Swayman has gone a perfect 4-0 in four January starts to kick off the new year.