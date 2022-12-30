Reliving Bruins’ Three Winter Classic Games Ahead Of Penguins Matchup

The 2023 Winter Classic is fast approaching as the Bruins are preparing to play in the annual event for the fourth time.

Boston will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at Fenway Park. It will be the second time the Winter Classic will be played at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

The Bruins had success in two of their three previous Winter Classic games and look to continue that success against a Penguins team that has lost their last three games going into their matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Let’s take a look back at Boston’s past Winter Classics.

Bruins defeat Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime in 2010 at Fenway Park

Shawn Thornton was part of the first fight in Winter Classic history when he dropped the gloves with Daniel Carcillo, which ended up laying the groundwork for how the rest of the game went. Boston and Philly combined for 59 hits.

The Flyers jumped out to a 1-0 lead and it looked as if they were going to come away with the win. But a late power-play goal in the third from Mark Recchi made it a 1-1 game and forced overtime.

The Bruins didn’t even need two minutes in the extra frame to seal the win, as Marco Sturm found the back of the net to make the crowd go wild.