David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear

David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic.

The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Bruins went with a “Peaky Blinders” theme pregame outfit then, so expectations are high for what the Black and Gold will go with this year.

“It’s a surprise,” Pastrnak said after Saturday’s loss to the Buffalo Sabres on the team’s Winter Classic attire. “You’ll have to wait until next year.”

The 26-year-old did show off his gear for Monday’s game. Pastrnak showed off a Fenway-themed stick and skate that featured a pasta emoji in honor of his nickname. He also revealed a David Ortiz logo to honor the Boston Red Sox legend.

“Hopefully, he’s not gonna be mad, bring me some luck,” Pastrnak said, per Bruins video. “Hopefully, I can score a couple home runs into the net.”

It’s safe to say Ortiz won’t be too angry at Pastrnak. Multiple Boston legends will be in attendance and be part of the ceremonial puck drop.