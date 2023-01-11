Carlos Correa Rumors: This Was Mets’ Final Offer To Shortstop

Carlos Correa won’t be taking his talents to Queens after all.

Correa appeared to be bound for New York after his initially agreed upon free-agent deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart in mid-December. But nearly three weeks went by without a contract finalization between Correa and the Mets, and now, it looks like the star shortstop is staying put in Minnesota.

Several reports Tuesday indicated Correa intends to sign a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins, who could ultimately pay the 28-year-old up to $270 million. After the Correa-Twins news broke, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman shed light on the reworked Mets offer the two-time All-Star and his team couldn’t sign off on.

“He couldn’t accept a rewritten Mets offer that would have made half that original deal only conditionally guaranteed at fewer guaranteed dollars than the Twins are now offering,” Heyman wrote. “He also would have been subject to annual physical with the Mets.”

The MLB insider added: “The Mets also were willing to fully guarantee the first six years, but that would be at $157.5M, and they proposed new conditions Correa’s camp saw as more difficult to reach, involving not just plate appearances but time in the field. While the Mets’ newly reconfigured deal might still have been called a potential $315M for 12 years, the last six years, just like with the Twins deal, would have been less than fully guaranteed.”

Fortunately for the Mets, they’re still in a great spot without Correa on board. As of Wednesday morning, New York has the third-shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 World Series.