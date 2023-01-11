Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023

What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen.

The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.

It remains to be seen, then, whether Belichick will abandon his much-maligned offensive coaching experiment. With Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge coaching quarterbacks — roles neither had held before in their careers — the Patriots regressed from a borderline top-10 offense under former coordinator Josh McDaniels in 2021 to one of the NFL’s worst this season.

The results speak for themselves. Though Belichick clearly respects Patricia and Judge and could keep them around in different positions next season, finding a legitimate offensive coordinator should be entry No. 1 on the Patriots’ offseason priority list. And if Belichick doesn’t make this change of his own volition, team owner Robert Kraft reportedly could demand he do so.

Who would fill that spot? That’s unclear. But several potential candidates have emerged as the Patriots shift their focus toward the 2023 season.

Belichick traditionally has valued familiarity when choosing his high-level assistants — Greg Schiano is the only coordinator he’s ever hired who didn’t have prior Patriots experience, and he resigned before his first season — so we limited this list to New England alumni.

Bill O’Brien

2022 role: Alabama offensive coordinator

Patriots connection: five seasons as an assistant (2007-11), including three as QBs coach/offensive play-caller