How Hard Work, Patriots Support Led To Christian Barmore’s Best Game

“To me, that’s the best I’ve felt,” Barmore told NESN.com after Sunday’s game. “Especially from the injury, definitely best I’ve felt. … Thank god, working hard, thank the weight room staff and everybody. So, I’m just trying to get better. Feel real good.”

Barmore credited the entire Patriots organization for keeping him focused and sharp during his injury absence.

“My team supporting me, helping me, like, keep my head right, keep my head straight,” Barmore said. “Just helping me keep calm, keep grinding, be patient. So, I thank God for this. I’m working hard.”

Bill Belichick highlighted Barmore last week while saying the 23-year-old looked like his old self. He offered more praise during Sunday’s postgame news conference.

“Another good front player,” Belichick said. “I thought Christian was active and caused some problems inside. … He’s got a lot of length inside there. That’s different than a couple of the other players that have other skill sets with not quite as much length.”

Belichick also went into detail on how Barmore fits into New England’s versatile defensive line.

“It’s good to have him as part of that interior defensive line rotation,” Belichick said. “We have a lot of good players in there and they’re all a little bit different. I think that’s always a problem for the offensive line. When you see the player line up in the same spot multiple times but it’s a different player with a different skill set, you really have to make sure that you know who you’re blocking and what you have to take away from certain players or what their strengths are compared to the guy who might’ve been in there the play before or might’ve blocked previously.

“So, being able to mix those up. A lot of teams do that. Obviously, the Jets probably rotate their line more than anybody. But those are some of the problems that you create by doing that. Just different matchups and just putting more pressure on the offense to recognize who the specific individual player is — not the X’s and O’s, but the guy inside the uniform and how to handle him.”