Could Patriots’ Devin McCourty Be Lining Up Next Job Following NFL Career?

It’s uncertain if veteran safety Devin McCourty will be back for a 14th season with the New England Patriots next year.

There was a sense of finality for McCourty, and teammate Matthew Slater, with the way they reacted following a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills that ended New England’s season.

But if the 35-year-old does call it a career and retires, he may have already found his next job.

With the Patriots at home instead of playing in the playoffs, McCourty will serve as a guest analyst for CBS Sports on “That Other Pregame Show” and “The NFL Today” on Sunday during wild-card weekend. This isn’t McCourty’s first time in the role as he spent New England’s bye week this season providing insight on both shows.

“Let’s run it back,” McCourty wrote in a quote tweet announcing the news.

Let?s run it back https://t.co/wTLAXFFGAX — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) January 12, 2023

McCourty would be far from the first player to make the jump into the media world following his playing career. He has already seen his twin brother successfully do so with Jason McCourty joining NFL Network this year as a host of “Good Morning Football.”