Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Offers Confusing Super Bowl Prediction

Is Jayson Tatum an avid NFL fanatic?

Well, no. At least that’s what his Super Bowl selection suggested when the Boston Celtics star offered an extremely confusing pick.

Tatum, better known for his MVP-caliber performances on the hardwood rather than his NFL predictions, was asked to submit his Super Bowl matchup choice. And while the 24-year-old isn’t expected to be a clairvoyant, Tatum did struggle to identify one key detail when making a pick — AFC teams cannot face each other in the Super Bowl.

“I’m going to pick the Buffalo Bills,” Tatum told Fanatics. “Could the Bills play the (Kansas City) Chiefs in the Super Bowl?”

Fanatics Live with Jayson Tatum https://t.co/A6SnyMfwXK — Fanatics (@Fanatics) January 13, 2023

While the Bills (13-3), a solid choice, and Chiefs (14-3) — a yearly favorite — are separated by NFL divisions, they could only play one another in the AFC Championship Game, which would be held at a neutral site.

With Tatum’s pick — and confusion — already on the record, the star forward made a last-minute revision.