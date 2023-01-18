Could Tom Brady Return To Patriots? Rob Gronkowski Weighs In

Many Patriots fans surely are holding onto hope that Tom Brady will return to the Patriots this offseason and finish his illustrious NFL career where it all started.

Rob Gronkowski believes those members of the Foxboro Faithful shouldn’t hold their breath for that fantasy to come to fruition.

With Brady on an expiring contract, the NFL world has been playing the matchmaker game with the legendary quarterback for months now. Included in the tidal wave of TB12 theories was the possibility of the seven-time Super Bowl champion reuniting with Bill Belichick and fixing an offense that was broken for most of this season.

But Gronkowski, who played with Brady in New England for nearly a decade, doesn’t see it happening.

“I would 100% be surprised if he went back to New England, no doubt,? Gronkowski recently said during an appearance on the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, as transcribed by People. “It would be nuts, it would be a crazy story, but I just really don’t see that happening.

“I’m not Tom, I’m just putting my analyzing skills out there, and I think that would be a tough shot for him, but it’s open.”

Oddsmakers aren’t as doubtful about Brady’s chances of putting a Patriots uniform back on. DraftKings Sportsbook saddled New England with the fourth-shortest odds to roster the future Hall of Fame next season.