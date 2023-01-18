Patriots Reportedly Request To Interview This Vikings Coach For OC Job

The offensive coordinator search the New England Patriots teased last week has begun.
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday reported the Patriots requested permission to interview Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.
The 53-year-old McCardell played receiver in the NFL for 16 seasons, including four for Bill Belichick’s Cleveland Browns in the early 1990s. He went on to star for the Mark Brunnell-era Jaguars, surpassing 1,100 receiving yards four times in his six seasons with Jacksonville.
“I have so much respect for Keenan and I’m really proud to have coached him,” Belichick said in 2005, via The Boston Globe. “I’m not saying that I developed his career or anything, I don’t mean it that way, but I mean just what he brought as a player, his work ethic, his attitude. … He’s really a special guy.”
Since beginning his coaching career in 2010, he’s coached wideouts in Washington (2010-11), Jacksonville (2017-20) and Minnesota (2021-present), working under the likes of Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan, Doug Marrone, Jay Gruden, Mike Zimmer and Kevin O’Connell.
When the Vikings fired Zimmer and hired O’Connell last offseason, the latter chose to keep McCardell on staff. McCardell has overseen Justin Jefferson’s development into one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers.
The Patriots also will interview current New England tight ends coach Nick Caley for their OC opening, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
The Patriots last week announced they would hire an official offensive coordinator after their offense nosedived this season under the direction of offensive line coach/play-caller Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, both of whom were inexperienced in their respective roles.
In addition to McCardell and Caley, former Patriots OC Bill O’Brien has been rumored as a strong candidate for the job, with multiple outlets pegging him as the clear favorite.