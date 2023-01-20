David Krejci Moments: Hat Trick Lifts Bruins To Game 4 Win Vs. Maple Leafs

David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: Krejci scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013.

David Krejci had a strong 2012-13 season with the Bruins and even stronger playoffs that helped Boston get back to the Stanley Cup Final.

He finished the regular season with 19 goals and 50 assists, but the playoffs is where Krejci succeeded.

There was a reason he earned the nickname “Playoff Krejci.” After all, he did play his best hockey during that time, and that was no different against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Krejci led the 2013 playoffs in points when all was said and done, and the quarterfinals helped him reach that feat.

The Bruins held a 2-1 series lead over Toronto and the Maple Leafs looked as if they were going to even it up. Game 4 needed overtime to decide the winner, and it was Krejci who ended things with the game-winning goal.

Playoff Krech strikes again.



On May 8, 2013, David Krejci finishes off a hat trick with an OT winner to propel the #NHLBruins to a 3-1 series lead over Toronto in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.@NESN | #BruinsEncore pic.twitter.com/Jw0TwqJ8qK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 20, 2020

The goal capped off a strong night from Krejci, whose game-winner gave him a hat trick on the night while giving the Bruins a 3-1 series lead. He also led the team with eight shots in the game and it marked his third multi-point game of the series.