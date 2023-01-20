Police Intercept Football Autographed By Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe

The case of the missing football signed by Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe from a Watertown, Mass., plumbing business has been solved.

J.C. Cannistratro recently moved locations and the football went missing during that time. And it turns out, someone was trying to sell the memorabilia — also signed by Damon Huard — on eBay.

“During the investigation of the missing football it was discovered for sale on eBay,” the Watertown police said in a post to their local Facebook page, as transcribed by Watertown News. “(Wednesday), detectives from Watertown Police Department and Woburn, MA Police Department, acting in an undercover capacity, set up a meet and purchased the ball from the seller at a location in Woburn.”

The ball was returned to the business and it’s unclear if the seller will face charges, though the police said it’s an ongoing investigation.

Now that the football is back in the hands of its rightful owners, we’re sure it will be watched closely to make sure it doesn’t go missing again.