Where NHL Writer Ranks Bruins Winter Classic Jerseys In All-Time List

The Bruins will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2023 NHL Winter Classic in what promises to be a festive atmosphere at Fenway Park.

This Monday will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic and first since beating the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium in 2019.

Players always are excited about the opportunity to play outdoor hockey, and the special jerseys always are one of the highlights of the event.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski took on the tall task of ranking all 28 Winter Classic jerseys in a piece published Thursday. He teamed up with Chris Smith, who is the founder and editor of the hockey uniform news and analysis site Icethetics.com and Chris Creamer of Sportslogos.net. to definitively give a proper list.

The 2016 Bruins Winter Classic uniforms took No. 17 on the list. These were inspired by the logo on the 1925 jerseys and featured a promo for a circus bear named Osto.

“While Smith believes “the all-black Bruins were imposing,” we’ve always been a little bummed they opted for that common hue over the bonkers striping of the original jerseys,” Wyshynski wrote.

The 2019 jerseys that went with a collegiate look and had a “B” in front took No. 15 on the list.