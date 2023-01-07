Ex-Celtics Big Man Responds To Kemba Walker’s Release From Mavericks

Kemba Walker endured yet another setback on Friday after the Dallas Mavericks released the undersized point guard following a nine-game-long run with the organization.

Walker, who had battled his departure plot from the Detroit Pistons, returns to square one. With the Mavericks, while unable to re-establish himself and cement a role, Walker did show flashes. In fact, during his first start with Dallas, he was phenomenal. Walker scored 32 points — including a game-tying basket to send the game into overtime — against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 16. Yet, that wouldn’t be enough to keep Walker in a Mavericks uniform.

And former Boston Celtics teammate Tacko Fall wasn’t too pleased when the news hit his radar.

“Kemba deserves better. One of the best teammates I ever had,” Fall tweeted.

Fall and Walker both spent two seasons as teammates with the Celtics. They both departed following the 2020-21 season as Walker joined the New York Knicks and Fall signed with the Cavaliers. And while Boston came up short in both campaigns, its clear that Walker left an impact in the Celtics’ locker room. This rings especially true considering Fall wasn’t the only former Celtics teammate to react after the news.

Jayson Tatum also took to Twitter. Yet, unlike Fall, Tatum sent an up-for-interpretation message by tossing a duo of three-leaf clover emojis in a quote tweet of the news. Understandably so, this could easily be translated as an invitation. However, with the Celtics already guard-heavy, adding Walker in post-prime shape wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense.