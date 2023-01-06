Two Stadiums ‘In Conversation’ To Host Possible Neutral Site AFC Title Game

The NFL officially gave its answer Friday on what to do about the AFC playoffs after canceling the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

The AFC Championship Game could be held at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of regular-season games, and with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs being the two favorites in the conference, it’s a very plausible scenario that the title contest occurs at neither team’s home field.

So, that brings the NFL to its next question: Where will the game be played if it is moved to a neutral site?

NFL executive Mike North provided a little context to what the answer might be, telling Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that Ford Field in Detroit and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis are “surely in the conversation” as options to host the significant matchup.

The home of the Lions and Colts as potential places to hold an AFC title bout are both logical. The NFL already moved a game from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo to Ford Field earlier this season due to inclement weather.

Having two high-powered offenses play in a dome, where elements won’t be a factor and could produce a more true winner, has to be enticing to the NFL as well.

While the NFL could think of other possibilities, it will have to come up with a solution soon with the AFC Championship Game occurring at the end of the month.