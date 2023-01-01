Five Takeaways From Patriots’ Season-Extending Win Over Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s official: The Patriots will play for a spot in the NFL postseason next weekend in Buffalo.

New England defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a battle of injury-depleted AFC East rivals, winning 23-21 at Gillette Stadium.

A loss would have eliminated the Patriots from playoff contention. Instead, they remain alive for a wild-card berth entering their Week 18 rematch with the Bills.

Here are five at-the-whistle takeaways from Sunday’s result:

1. Playoff implications

Now sitting at 8-8, the Patriots can clinch the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC with a win next week at Highmark Stadium. That’s the simplest path.

New England also can get in with a loss in Buffalo, but that would require a number of other results involving fellow playoff hopefuls to break their way. The Patriots have lost three straight and five of their last six against the Bills, including a 24-10 defeat in Foxboro last month.

Stay tuned for a full playoff scenario breakdown this week once the Week 17 slate is complete.