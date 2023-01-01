Dolphins Pull Off Backdoor Cover With Late Touchdown Vs. Patriots Skylar Thompson was a hero for some by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

The Patriots defense came up big in Week 17, but the game was more of a nail-biter for those who took the Dolphins with the points.

New England was a consensus 2.5-point favorite across most sportsbooks, and those who took the underdog kept the faith Miami could cut into the Patriots’ 23-14 lead with 2:25 left in the game.

Rookie Skylar Thompson came in for an injured Teddy Bridgewater and did not impress in his relief outing. However, he came through at the end, throwing a four-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki with a 1:04 left in the game.

New England went on to recover the onside kick and win the game, 23-21, but it still was a win for bettors.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, 51% of bets and 54% of handle were on the Dolphins +2.5, according to communications associate Cassie Buontempo. And at BetMGM, 52% of bets and 50% of handle were on Miami with the points, according to data analyst John Ewing.

The late touchdown also was costly for those bet Under the total, which was a consensus 41. The splits at DraftKings was 51% of bets and 75% of handle on Under 41, and at BetMGM, the splits were 78% of bets and 87% of handle.

A rough beat for those who took the Patriots as 2.5-point favorites and Under 41 but such as life in the NFL.