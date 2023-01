The Bruins dropped their third straight game on Sunday in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in a matchup between the top two teams in the NHL. The B’s had a hard time finding scoring opportunities and for the third consecutive game they were unable to score on the power play, going 0-for-6 on the man advantage.

For more on the Bruins loss, George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above.