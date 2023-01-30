Revisiting Patriots’ Jalen Hurts Interest As QB Heads To Super Bowl

In 2021, the New England Patriots used an early-round draft pick on a former Alabama quarterback.

What if they’d done so a year earlier instead?

During the leadup to the 2020 NFL Draft, which took place one month after the Patriots officially lost Tom Brady to Tampa Bay, the QB most closely linked to New England was Mac Jones’ predecessor’s predecessor with the Crimson Tide, Jalen Hurts.

“There’s word out that (the Patriots) like Jalen Hurts,” ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper said in an April 2020 appearance on WEEI. “… There’s talk they could look at Jalen Hurts. I’m not buying (at No.) 23, but if they move out of the first round, could they look at Jalen Hurts in the second round?”

Our 2020 draft coverage at NESN.com also pegged Hurts’ as the Patriots’ top QB target, spotlighting his Nick Saban connection, top-tier athleticism and potential to be used as a Taysom Hill-esque situational weapon even if he didn’t immediately win the starting job.

“That’s not to say he’s the best quarterback in the draft nor the best fit for the Patriots’ offense,” we wrote at the time. “But for where New England could likely draft Hurts … we like his potential to help the team more than any other realistic QB in the draft.”

We’ll likely never know whether the Patriots were hoping to land Hurts with a Day 2 selection, but they nearly had a chance to.