Four NFL Wild-Card Game Starting Quarterbacks Have This In Common

The NFL playoffs kick off Saturday and the four starting quarterbacks will have one specific thing in common.

When the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars take the field, not only will they all be vying for a spot in the division game of their respective conference, quarterbacks Geno Smith, Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert all will be making their postseason debuts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this is the first time this has happened since 1986.

This is the first day since December 28, 1986 that every QB starting will be making their first career playoff start, via @EpKap. Todd Blackledge, Pat Ryan, Jay Schroeder and Jim Everett all made their first playoff start on the same day in December 1986. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2023

It’s certainly going to be an exciting Day 1 of wild-card action, which begins with the Seahawks visiting the 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET.