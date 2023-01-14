Four NFL Wild-Card Game Starting Quarterbacks Have This In Common

You don't see that every day

The NFL playoffs kick off Saturday and the four starting quarterbacks will have one specific thing in common.

When the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars take the field, not only will they all be vying for a spot in the division game of their respective conference, quarterbacks Geno Smith, Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert all will be making their postseason debuts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this is the first time this has happened since 1986.

It’s certainly going to be an exciting Day 1 of wild-card action, which begins with the Seahawks visiting the 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET.

