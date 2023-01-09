Jakobi Meyers Hints Offseason Plans Before Hitting Free Agency

FOXBORO, Mass. — Impending free-agent receiver Jakobi Meyers expressed how he would like to return to the New England Patriots after the team’s season-ending loss Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Meyers, though, hasn’t given thought to much else as it pertains to his contract situation.

“Honestly, I haven’t even really gotten to that point yet,” Meyers said Monday in the Patriots locker room when asked about his thought process as he nears free agency. “I just, I’ve been kind of hurt all year so I’m just more excited to get healthy, get a little rest, see my family. That’s probably the biggest thing, just go see my family. After that, I’ll probably figure out what’s next for me.”

Meyers’ comments Monday came after he addressed the situation one day prior.

“When the time comes, I’ll cross that bridge,” Meyers told reporters after New England’s 35-23 defeat. “Whether I’m here, whether I’m not here, I just tell all the guys I appreciate them. Because the locker room changes regardless, whether I’m here or not.”

When asked about his interest in returning, Meyers added: “Oh yeah, definitely, definitely. Put in a lot of time here. Built a nice home here. It’d be nice.”

Meyers is coming off consecutive seasons in which he led the Patriots in receiving yards. He led the Patriots in receptions by a notable margin during 2021 and was merely two behind running back Rhamondre Stevenson in 2022. Meyers combined for 1,670 yards on 150 receptions and eight touchdowns during previous two seasons (29 games). He scored six touchdowns during the 2022 campaign, tripling his previous career high.