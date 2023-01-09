Jakobi Meyers Proud Of Mac Jones, Won’t Forget Bailey Zappe Chants

FOXBORO, Mass. — The chants for Bailey Zappe that rang through Gillette Stadium during the Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears did not sit well with Mac Jones’ favorite target.

And Jakobi Meyers still hasn’t forgotten them.

Asked during the Patriots’ locker cleanout what he learned about Jones in their second season together, Meyers again referenced thousands of New England fans calling for the quarterback’s backup. The wide receiver reiterated how proud he was of Jones for the way he handled that impossible situation.

“Not anything I necessarily learned, but just things he continued to prove,” Meyers said Monday, one day after the Patriots’ season ended with a 35-23 loss in Buffalo. “He just showed who he was as a person, honestly, not even just a football player.

“I know one of my memories from the year is just seeing him out there playing while you hear other people chanting another quarterback’s name. That’s something tough to deal with, but he didn’t really complain. He strapped his chin strap up the next play and went back to work. So I’m proud of him.”

Scattered “Zap-pe, Zap-pe” chants could be heard at nearly every Patriots home game after Jones’ Week 3 high ankle sprain, but they reached maximum volume that night against Chicago. Head coach Bill Belichick started Jones against the Bears following a three-game absence but pulled him for Zappe in the second quarter

The fourth-round rookie, who played well while Jones was rehabbing, immediately ignited the Patriots’ offense with back-to-back touchdown drives, then lost all momentum as Chicago cruised to a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium.