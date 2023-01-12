NESN Proud To Present Dunkin’ Beanpot To All ‘Winter Warriors’

Dunkin’, TD Garden and NESN on Tuesday announced an expansive partnership for the 2023 Dunkin’ Beanpot tournament. The Dunkin’ Beanpot men’s semifinals will take place on Feb. 6 when Boston College faces Harvard at 5 p.m. ET followed by Boston University against Northeastern at 8 p.m.

The Beanpot finals will take place on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. All of the matchups will be on NESN and the NESN 360 app.

“My NESN colleagues and I as well as our partners at TD Garden are thrilled to announce the naming rights partnership of the Dunkin’ Beanpot,” said Chris Ippolito, National Sales Manager at NESN. “Dunkin’ has been a prominent brand in the Boston sports landscape for a long time as well as a loyal partner of NESN’s for as long as most can remember. We can’t wait to bring this to life over the next month, highlighting our Dunkin partners and their year-round, iced-coffee drinking, ‘Winter Warrior’ customers.”

The multiyear sponsorship builds on the strong partnership between Dunkin’, TD Garden and NESN and is the first time in Beanpot history the tournament has had a title sponsor. Dunkin’ will be featured prominently throughout all promotions surrounding the iconic college hockey tournament across NESN, TD Garden, the four colleges and beyond.

“Dunkin’s ‘Winter Warrior’ campaign embodies everything that it means to be a New Englander, we are dedicated to the things we love and our winters don’t stop us from enjoying them,” said Yasmine Kanaan, Partnership Strategy and Business Development Manager at NESN. “We in New England are ALL Winter Warriors; braving the cold to head to Dunkin’ for our favorite iced coffees or to TD Garden to watch our four crosstown rivals battle it out for Boston hockey bragging rights. This partnership is the most organic alignment of two of the most iconic staples within our New England culture, as the Beanpot tournament and drinking Dunkin’s iced coffees even on the coldest of days are our most beloved winter traditions.”

There will be custom content created for the Dunkin’ Beanpot for inclusion in NESN’s coverage of the Boston Bruins as well as integrations throughout the entire network, including NESN’s social platforms, leading into the February games. NESN and Dunkin’ also will create retail moments in the coming weeks to engage fans and students.