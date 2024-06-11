BOSTON — NESN announced Tuesday the launch of eight new video podcasts that are available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and across podcast platforms.

Four of the eight podcasts will be centered around each of the four major professional sports teams in Boston: the Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots and Celtics.

The remaining four podcasts will focus on general news in Boston sports, women’s sports, NESN talent behind the scenes and sports betting.

Each podcast will feature rotating weekly guests, including current and former athletes, sports writers and reporters, and other sports personalities from around New England and nationwide.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are thrilled to be adding eight new video podcasts and one compilation show to our content lineup,” said Matt Volk, COO of NESN. “Providing Boston sports fans with a multitude of ways to engage with our brand, platforms, and on-air personalities continues to be a priority for us. These new shows will enable deeper engagement with NESN content than ever before.”

See the following descriptions and air times for each podcast below.

Boston Has Entered the Chat

Boston Has Entered the Chat is NESN’s go-to place for all things Boston Sports, hosted by George Balekji and Travis Thomas. This show will incorporate trending storylines on social media and exciting guests to keep fans updated on the latest headlines surrounding New England sports. New episodes of Boston Has Entered the Chat are released daily Monday-Friday. Fans can also weigh in on the conversation by calling 617-790-0928 or emailing thechat@nesn.com.

310 to Left (Red Sox)

Hosted by NESN’s own Tom Caron alongside The Boston Globe reporter Alex Speier, 310 to Left is a deep dive into the Red Sox organization, including the farm system, front office and current players. This podcast will give Red Sox fans an inside look at their favorite team through people who cover the team on a daily basis. Notable guests will include NESN sideline reporter Jahmai Webster and other insiders who know the inner workings of the Red Sox better than anyone, like former and current players, executives and more. 310 to Left posts new episodes twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Story continues below advertisement

Extra Time

This podcast will feature NESN’s own on-air talent Sophia Jurksztowicz, Adam Pellerin and Webster, sharing personal stories and anecdotes of covering the Bruins and the Red Sox in Boston and on the road. Extra Time gives listeners an inside look at the lighter side of hockey and baseball and what it’s like to cover the team, with one new episode weekly.

Foxboro Rush (Patriots)

This Patriots podcast is an all-out blitz of football coverage from every angle: opinions, interviews, social media and pop culture content. Foxboro Rush is hosted by Thomas and Balekji and predominantly covers the Patriots in addition to NFL and college football storylines more broadly, in an entertaining and informative fashion. New episodes of Foxboro Rush are released three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays.

Hold My Banner (Celtics)

Thomas and a rotating cast of co-hosts break down the Celtics and NBA landscape with stories about the teams, the players and basketball culture. Hold My Banner will cover everything basketball, with a focus on the Celtics. Guests on the show will include former players, coaches and sports and entertainment personalities. New episodes of the show will be released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Respect Her Game

Respect Her Game is a weekly podcast covering all things women’s sports, including hockey, soccer, collegiate sports and the business of sports. The podcast covers the national women’s sports scene with a lean towards New England sports. Respect Her Game is hosted by Jursktowicz with new episodes released every Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Spread

Your new home for all the best sports betting advice and analysis, hosted by NESN.com writers Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle. Get a full breakdown of the latest odds and trends, and dive-in to all relevant storylines for upcoming matchups. New episodes of The Spread are released every Thursday.

NESN will also launch a Bruins-focused podcast this fall. More details will follow.

In addition to the eight video podcasts, NESN has launched The Rundown, a daily “best-of” style show which will feature a combination of segments highlighting the most entertaining content and personalities from the podcast releases of the day. The Rundown airs Monday to Friday on NESN, with a 60-minute edition at noon and a 30-minute edition at 5:30 p.m.

Fans can watch all of these podcasts on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and across most major podcast platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

Follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram, X (formally known as Twitter), TikTok and YouTube for the latest news and programming updates.